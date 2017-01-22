Another Garland area advances toward National Register of Historic Places

After decades of starts and stops, Garland, for the second time in four months, has had a district cleared for approval to the prestigious National Register of Historic Places. In Houston, Saturday, Jan. 21, an 11-member board of the Texas Historical Commission unanimously approved the nomination of the Garland Downtown Historic District to be sent to the National Parks Service for inclusion on the significant listing.

Four months ago in Alpine the same board, the State Board of Review, cleared the nomination of the Travis College Hill Historic District—Garland’s first entity to be recommended for the National Register. NPS approval is expected soon on the nomination for the neighborhood that has 11th Street at its heart.

The U.S. National Register represents the nation’s official list of properties deemed worthy of preservation. The listing imposes no restrictions on property owners.

The Downtown Garland District consists of 53 commercial properties, 41 of which were deemed to be “contributing” to the nomination.

Present at the meeting to represent Garland were District 2 Council Member Anita Goebel, whose district includes the downtown Garland area; Becky Beck King, managing director of strategic initiatives for the city of Garland; Robert A. Smith, property owner in downtown Garland and past president of the Garland Downtown Business Association; 11th-Street residents Louis Moore, and Kay Moore; and Nancy McCoy, whose firm, Quimby McCoy Preservation Architecture of Dallas, was hired by the city to conduct the downtown Garland survey of historic properties in preparation for the nomination.

Yet to be determined is the outcome of whether Alston’s Antiques at 212 N. Seventh will be part of a revised boundary request at the May meeting of the State Board of Review. THC officials have asked McCoy’s firm to provide additional photos and information that might substantiate the request. If the property is deemed to have the proper “integrity” according to state guidelines, the THC could consider the amended boundary map at their next meeting.

In remarks before the review board, Louis Moore noted that efforts began 32 years ago to try to get such recognition for downtown Garland.

Goebel, appearing on behalf of city council, expressed the council’s wholehearted support. King read a city council resolution, passed unanimously Jan. 3, standing behind the nomination. The resolution, in part, cited the tax-incentive programs that can be used as developmental tools for growth.

Property owners in a historic district are eligible for an investment tax credit of 20 percent on federal income taxes as well as a 25 percent state tax credit on rehabilitation costs.

Smith said that it had been a pleasure to work with property owners and explain the benefits of the designation. He said it was fulfilling “to be able to embrace history and use that to create a sense of place” in downtown Garland.

Afterward one board member commended Garland for sending impressive delegations to both meetings. At the Alpine meeting, Garland was represented by King, Smith, Louis and Kay Moore and District 5 Council Member Rich Aubin.

In presenting the Garland downtown project to the State Board, Alyssa Gerszewski from the Texas Historical Commission said the downtown Garland area represents a “high level of historical and architectural significance.” She noted that the district is still functioning as a commercial area. The “period of significance” for the nomination is between 1897 and 1967.

Afterward McCoy expressed gratitude to Mike Hayslip and Jerry Flook, whose review, research and articles aided the Quimby McCoy preparation.