Garland leadership to serve on national committees

Garland Mayor Douglas Athas and District 4 Council Member B.J. Williams have been appointed to federal advocacy committees for the National League of Cities. Both appointments were announced by NLC President Matt Zone, Council Member, Cleveland.

Mayor Athas was appointed to the 2017 Community and Economic Development committee, which has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation and international competitiveness.

B.J. Williams was appointed to the 2017 Transportation and Infrastructure Services committee, which is responsible for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving transportation, including planning, funding, safety and security of public transit, streets and highways, aviation, railroads and ports.

Williams says Garland’s representation on the TIS committee is an important step toward rebuilding the city’s aging infrastructure.

“The city of Garland’s representation and active participation in this important policy advocacy committee is critical to our city’s success in obtaining adequate resources in order to implement long-term strategies for promoting progressive economic development,” said Williams.

As members of these committees, Mayor Athas and Council Member Williams will play key roles in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the new administration and at home.