Garland post office to host Passport Fair

September is National Passport Awareness Month. Do you need to apply for or renew but can’t make it to the post office during normal office hours? The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a helpful event at the main post office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23. Appointments are not required on this day, so show up early, as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until maximum capacity has been reached. Garland main post office is located at 1000 W. Walnut St., Garland, TX 75702-9998

Applicants need to:

Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state; naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable); consular report of birth abroad; certificate of citizenship or a previous U.S. passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two-sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

Bring proof of identity. This must be either: a previous U.S. passport or passport card; certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached; certificate of citizenship with identifiable photo attached; valid driver’s license (not temporary or learner’s permit); official U.S. military or military dependent identification card; government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county); current valid foreign passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of identity that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

The application requires recent color passport photograph of you (2” x 2” in size), which the post office can provide for $15.

To save time, customers may download a passport application at www.usps.com/passport to complete beforehand.

All applicants must appear in person (including minors).

Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $25 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $25.

The cost to expedite processing at the Department of State is $60 paid per application in addition to required fees.

The cost to expedite delivery service to the processing lockbox is $23.75 per family for Priority Mail Express paid to the United States Postal Service.

The cost to expedite delivery service is $15.45 paid per application directly to the Department of State for the delivery of an issued passport book from the Department of State to the customer. This service is only available to mailing addresses within the United States. Not valid for passport cards.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or visit www.usps.com to get location of other post offices and customer service hours. Customers may also check the U.S. State Department site at www.travel.state.gov to obtain additional information.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.