Garland police detectives investigate shooting deaths

Two men died and another was shot Wednesday, Jan. 3, just after 8 p.m. The shootings took place in front of a vacant house in the 6500 block of Glenmoor Drive in Garland. One of the deceased has been identified as Michael Ryan Love of Mesquite. Another male, who was with Love, was shot but his wounds were not life-threatening.

The Garland Police Department first learned of the incident when officers responded to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Sunnyvale after receiving a report that a male gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital.

Officers have learned that friends of the victim transported him to the hospital after the disturbance broke out in front of the vacant house. Upon responding to the house on Glenmoor, officers discovered a deceased white male lying on the front porch. This victim has been identified but the name has not yet been released.

The investigation has led detectives to believe that Love had arranged a meeting with the unnamed victim about stolen property. Detectives learned that Love’s camera had been stolen at some point in Mesquite and that Love had found it for sale online. Believing it belonged to him, Love arranged the meeting that took place at the Garland house.

When the unnamed deceased male met with Love, the camera was returned. But after the exchange both subjects began to argue and then gunfire erupted.

The unnamed victim’s identity is being held pending notification of next of kin.