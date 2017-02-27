Your first source for news!|Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Garland PD: Reported crimes Feb. 5-11 

Posted: 8:45 pm, February 27, 2017
The Garland Police Department has divided the city into 26 districts, numbers vary from 11 to 56.  Listed below are the 209 crimes reported.

Information provided by the Garland Police Department.
Crimes broken down by district
District 11 3
District 12 3
District 13 11
District 14 9
District 21 19
District 22 10
District 23 11
District 24 5
District 25 1
District 31 5
District 32 3
District 33 6
District 34 3
District 35 15
District 41 7
District 42 3
District 43 11
District 44 4
District 45 15
District 46 16
District 51 7
District 52 2
District 53 14
District 54 14
District 55 6
District 56 5
Not assigned to district 1
Broken down by specific reported crimes
Murder, capital 0
Murder, criminally negligent homicide 0
Murder, crim. Negligent 0
Murder, crim, consp 0
Murder 0
Assault, aggravated with a deadly weapon 7
Assault, aggravated SBI 0
Assault, aggravated, against peace officer 0
Injury to a child 0
Injury to an elderly person 0
Injury to a disabled person 1
Sexual assault 6
Robbery of an individual 3
Robbery, aggravated, of an individual 5
Robbery, aggravated, home invasion 0
Robbery, aggravated, of a business 1
Robbery, business 0
Burglary of a building 12
Burglary of information 3
Burglary of a vehicle 45
Burglary-habitat w/ intent to commit other felony 0
Burglary of a habitat 22
Burglary of a coin-operated machine 2
Criminal mischief  22
Information/identify theft 9
Info found – property – forgery 0
Shoplifting 18
Theft DL/comm, DL/ID certificate 0
Theft by steal/receive stolen check 0
Theft by check 0
Theft, pocket picking 0
Theft of an individual 0
Theft, purse snatching 0
Theft of an elderly individual 0
Theft of a service 0
Theft, various 26
Theft of a vehicle 1
Theft of vehicle parts/accessories 4
Theft of vehicle, non-motor 1
Theft of a firearm

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

 1

20
