Garland Police Department: Crimes reported Jan. 21-27 

Posted: 6:14 pm, February 7, 2018 by Kim Everett
The Garland Police Department has divided the city into 26 districts, numbers vary from 11 to 56.  Listed below are the 156 crimes reported.

 

Information provided by the Garland Police Department.
crime mapCrimes broken down by district

 

District 11 3
District 12 8
District 13 6
District 14 6
District 21 4
District 22 12
District 23 7
District 24 0
District 25 5
District 31 10
District 32 2
District 33 5
District 34 1
District 35 3
District 41 8
District 42 8
District 43 5
District 44 4
District 45 4
District 46 11
District 51 3
District 52 2
District 53 18
District 54 10
District 55 4
District 56 6
Not assigned to district 1
Broken down by specific reported crimes
Murder, capital 0
Murder, criminally negligent homicide 0
Murder, crim. negligent 0
Murder, crim, consp 0
Murder 1
Assault, aggravated with a deadly weapon 9
Assault, aggravated SBI 0
Assault, aggravated, against peace officer 0
Injury to a child 0
Injury to an elderly person 0
Injury to a disabled person 0
Sexual assault 2
Robbery of an individual 0
Robbery, aggravated, of an individual 4
Robbery, aggravated, home invasion 0
Robbery, aggravated, of a business 0
Robbery, business 0
Burglary of a building 15
Burglary of information 0
Burglary of a vehicle 27
Burglary-habitat w/ intent to commit other felony 0
Burglary of a habitat 11
Burglary of a coin-operated machine 1
Criminal mischief 14
Information/identify theft 5
Info found – property – forgery 0
Shoplifting 14
Theft DL/comm, DL/ID certificate 0
Theft by steal/receive stolen check 0
Theft by check 0
Theft, pocket picking 0
Theft of an individual 0
Theft, purse snatching 0
Theft of an elderly individual 0
Theft of a service 1
Theft, various 30
Theft of a vehicle 4
Theft of vehicle parts/accessories 5
Theft of vehicle, non-motor 0
Theft of a firearm

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

 0

13
