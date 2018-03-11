Your first source for news!|Monday, March 12, 2018
Garland Police Department reported crimes: Feb. 18-24 

Posted: 3:55 pm, March 11, 2018 by Kim Everett
The Garland Police Department has divided the city into 26 districts, numbers vary from 11 to 56.  Listed below are the 141 crimes reported.

 

Information provided by the Garland Police Department.
crime mapCrimes broken down by district

 

District 11  1
District 12  3
District 13  10
District 14  6
District 21  3
District 22  8
District 23  8
District 24  3
District 25  3
District 31  11
District 32  2
District 33  11
District 34  5
District 35  3
District 41  8
District 42  8
District 43  4
District 44  4
District 45  2
District 46  10
District 51  3
District 52  1
District 53  15
District 54  4
District 55  0
District 56  3
Not assigned to district  2
Broken down by specific reported crimes
Murder, capital 0
Murder, criminally negligent homicide 0
Murder, crim. negligent 0
Murder, crim, consp 0
Murder 0
Assault, aggravated with a deadly weapon  9
Assault, aggravated SBI  0
Assault, aggravated, against peace officer  0
Injury to a child  1
Injury to an elderly person  0
Injury to a disabled person  0
Sexual assault  1
Robbery of an individual  0
Robbery, aggravated, of an individual  0
Robbery, aggravated, home invasion  0
Robbery, aggravated, of a business  3
Robbery, business  0
Burglary of a building  9
Burglary of information  1
Burglary of a vehicle  22
Burglary-habitat w/ intent to commit other felony  0
Burglary of a habitat  13
Burglary of a coin-operated machine  0
Criminal mischief  11
Information/identify theft  2
Info found – property – forgery  0
Shoplifting  8
Theft DL/comm, DL/ID certificate  0
Theft by steal/receive stolen check  0
Theft by check  1
Theft, pocket picking  0
Theft of an individual  0
Theft, purse snatching  1
Theft of an elderly individual  0
Theft of a service  0
Theft, various  28
Theft of a vehicle  2
Theft of vehicle parts/accessories  3
Theft of vehicle, non-motor  6
Theft of a firearm

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

  1

19
