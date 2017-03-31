Garland resident’s sister, Kassidy Dutcher, completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Kassidy R. Dutcher graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

She is the daughter of Annette and Christopher Dutcher of Ganado, Texas and sister of Candace Quick of Garland. She is also the daughter of Darah Ottis and Justin Hahn.

The airman graduated in 2015 from Ganado High School.