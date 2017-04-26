GSO continues season with pianist Antonio Di Cristofano

Garland Symphony Orchestra continues its season May 12 at 8 p.m. at the Granville Arts Center, Brownlee Auditorium in downtown Garland.

This concert will feature Antonio Di Cristofano, pianist. He completed his piano studies in 1986 at the Conservatory “L.Cherubini” in Florence under the guidance of Antonio Bacchelli and has subsequently studied with Maestro Damerini.

The pianist has performed as a soloist with orchestras across the world including the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, the University Orchestra of Houston, Orquesta Sinfónica del Estado de México, the Prague Symphony Orchestra, the Czech Philharmonic, and the Vienna Mozart Orchestra.

He has worked with numerous esteemed conductors including: Gianpiero Taverna; Franz Anton Krager; Ovidiu Balan; Marcus Bosch; Mario Ancillotti; Marin Alsop; Nurhan Arman; Christian Schulz; M. Zanini; Charles Olivieri-Munroe; Leoš Svárovský; and Alexander Chernushenko.

He has performed in highly esteemed festivals and concert halls throughout Italy and the rest of the world, including: the “Verdi Theatre” (Florence), “Teatro Politeama” in Palermo, Smetana Hall and Dvořák Hall (Prague), The Frederic Chopin Society (Warsaw), Leeum Auditorium (Seoul), Gleen Gould Studio (Toronto), the Moore Opera House (Houston) and the Newman Center (Denver).

In 2006 Di Cristafano made his acclaimed debut at Carnegie Hall and in 2007 performed in the Golden Hall at Musikverein (Vienna). He is often invited to judge international Piano Competitions across Europe and to teach at the Moscow Tchaikvosky Conservatory, the Summer Academy in Dubrovnik, Denver University, the SMC Academy in Seoul, the Thessaloniki Conservatoire and at many other universities across the United States.

GSO credits its music director, Robert Carter Austin, for its continued outstanding and diverse orchestral programming. Maestro Austin’s background encompasses over 30 years of professional music experience and includes degrees from MIT, Cambridge University, and Stanford University. Maestro Austin’s musical experience includes conducting performances in countries including: Korea, Ukraine, Canada, Italy, Spain, China, France, Germany, Mexico, Bulgaria, Ecuador, Colombia, Philippines, Guatemala, Dominican Republic and the United States.

Season tickets available as low as $61! Single tickets are priced at $17.50, $27.50 and $37.50. All are available by telephone 972-926-0611), fax 972-926-0811 or email info@garlandsymphony.org. Group discounts are available; call the number above for more information (972.926.0611). Granville Arts Center is located at 300 N. Fifth Street, Garland.