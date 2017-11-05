Garland Symphony Orchestra season continues

Garland Symphony Orchestra continues its 2017-2018 season “Vienna, City of Music!!” Nov. 17.

No other city in the world can boast a musical history as illustrious as Vienna’s. In a single afternoon, you can visit Haydn’s house, Beethoven’s apartment and the Cathedral where Schubert sang as a boy. Or, for less than the price of a good bottle of Gruner Veltliner, you can immerse yourself in great Viennese music with a subscription to the GSO’s 2017-18 season.

The concert will feature Joaquín Melo, flutist, performing Mozart’s Flute Concerto No.1 in G Major. Melo was born in Bogota (Colombia), where he began his flute studies. In 1989 he traveled to Vienna where he studied flute and pedagogy at the University of Music in Vienna, graduating in 1994. He continued his postgraduate studies at the Academy of Music and Theater in Zürich with the master Philippe Racine. He graduated in 2000 with a diploma awarded (Honorable Mention).

Melo has been a soloist with the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra, the Colombia Symphony Orchestra and the Yucatán Symphony Orchestra. He has also been invited to perform at the National University Festival of Transverse Flute in Mexico City and in the Festivals organized by the National Association of Flautists of Colombia held in the city of Bogotá. Melo has had extensive chamber music and orchestral music that has led him to appear in concert halls in Colombia, Austria, Hungary, Germany Japan, Peru and Mexico.

From 1990 until 2001 he was a flute master at the Bruck an der Leitha Conservatory in Austria. He has taught master classes at the National University of Colombia, the Conservatory of Roses in the city of Morelia and in 2011 was invited by Juan Felipe Molano to perform with the Batuta Youth Orchestra of Bogota in preparation for his tour in Europe.

He is a member of the Contemporary Music Ensemble SequenzaSur, with which he has successfully participated in festivals such as “Festival Cervantino,” “Gate Festival of the Americas,” “International Music Forum New Manuel Enríquez” and “International Festival of Music of Morelia.”

He is currently a flute teacher at the José Jacinto Cuevas Music Center at the Yucatan Institute of Culture and at the Yucatan Higher Arts School. In addition, since 2002, he has held the position of principal flute in the Yucatan Symphony Orchestra.

The GSO will also be performing Haydn’s Overture to Il Ritomo di Tobia, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2, and Gluck’s “Dance of the Blessed Spirits” from Orfeo e Eurydice.

GSO music director, Robert Carter Austin, for its continued outstanding and diverse orchestral programming. Maestro Austin’s background encompasses over 30 years of professional music experience and includes degrees from MIT, Cambridge University, and Stanford University. Maestro Austin’s musical experience includes conducting performances in many countries including: Korea, Ukraine, Canada, Italy, Spain, China, France, Germany, Mexico, Bulgaria, Ecuador, Colombia, Philippines, Guatemala, Dominican Republic and the United States.

Season tickets are as low as $61! Single tickets are $17.50, $27.50, and $37.50. All are available by phone 972-926-0611, fax 972-926-0811 or email info@garlandsymphony.org. Group discounts are available. Call 972-926-0611 for more information.

Concerts are at 8 p.m. at the Granville Arts Center, Brownlee Auditorium. 300 North Fifth Street.

For more information visit www.GarlandSymphony.org