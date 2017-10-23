Garland woman wins Golden Chick Sweepstakes

Friday, Oct. 20, the Dallas-based chicken restaurant, Golden Chick, held two check presentations at their location off Meadow and North Central Expressway.

One check went to the American Red Cross in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, and the other check went to Garland local, LaShawn Brown.

Brown won Golden Chick’s Golden Giveaway Sweepstakes after visiting her local Golden Chick on Broadway Boulevard in Garland. The grand prize winner and her daughter claimed her reward of $35,000 from Mark Parmerlee, CEO and president of Golden Chick.

