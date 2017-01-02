GCT brings suspense to arts center

Garland Civic Theatre brings “Tantalus,” written by Ian Cullen and Catherine Arley, to the Granville Arts Center. Directed by Josh Hensley, this thrilling masterpiece of suspense is filled with twists and turns of plot as it unfolds its tale of intrigue and murder! Anton Korff, an aide to a mysterious millionaire aging recluse, interviews the young Hilde for a position as nurse. Hilde is completely unattached would do anything for money, so Korff adds that he will legally adopt Hilde as his daughter and maneuver his employer into proposing marriage to her. Hilde accepts his terms, and then the play moves darkly and deviously to its menacing conclusion.

Performances are Thursday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Feb. 7, in the small theatre at the Granville Arts Center at 300 North Fifth Street in Garland. Performances include a Thursday night preview performance Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees Jan. 22 and 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now! Order online at www.garlandartsboxoffice.com or call the Granville Arts Center box office at 972-205-2790. Ticket prices range from $12 – $22. Discounts are available for KERA members and groups of 10 or more.

Garland Civic Theatre 2016 – 2017 season sponsors include the Garland Cultural Arts Commission.

Visit www.garlandcivictheatre.org or call 972-485-8884 for additional information.

About GCT: Garland Civic Theatre provides high quality theatrical programs to educate, to entertain, and to enrich the lives of the citizens of Garland and surrounding communities. The organization was founded in 1968 and is the oldest community theatre group in Dallas County.

Offices and rehearsal spaces are located at 2703 National Place (near I-635 and Garland Road). Performances are held in downtown Garland at the Granville Arts Center in the small theatre.

