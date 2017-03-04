GCT hiring crew, casting for ‘The Addams Family A New Musical’

Garland Civic Theatre is casting for the character of Mal Beineke (principal, supporting) and for members of the Male Ensemble for The Addams Family A New Musical. Roles are open to all ethnicities.

Mal Beineke is the father of Lucas and husband of Alice. He lives in Ohio where he owns a construction/real estate company.

The Addams Ancestors (ensemble) – casting at least one male ensemble member

The Addams Family A New Musical, book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, is based on characters created by Charles Addams.

The production is being directed by Kyle McClaran. Musical director is Cody Dry and choreographer is Abi Abel.

Rehearsals are already in progress at the GCT Rehearsal Space, 2703 National Place in Garland.

For more information, please visit www.GarlandCivicTheatre.org/auditions, call 972-485-8884, or email info@garlandcivictheatre.org.

Plot summary:

Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man named Lucas – from Ohio. His parents (Mal and Alice) are coming to dinner to meet the family, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Now, Gomez Addams and the whole family have worlds collide on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s normal boyfriend and his parents. Will love triumph, or will everyone go home vaguely depressed? If we move toward the darkness, we might find love and acceptance. For when it is dark enough, we can see the stars.

Go to www.theatricalrights.com/show/the-addams-family-a-new-musical/ for an in-depth summary and music samples.

Performances are Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 29, at the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Dates include a Thursday night preview (April 6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night shows are at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees (April 9 and 23) are at 2:30 p.m.