GCT to hold auditions for ‘The Widow’

“The Widow” is a classic gothic ghost story by Merlin Ward that will be presented by Garland Civic Theatre Jan. 18 – Feb. 10, 2018. It will be directed by Joshua Hensley. For more information, visit www.GarlandCivicTheatre.org.

Auditions are Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. (scheduled in 30 min time slots). Please make appointment. If unable to make appointment by email or online, you are still welcome to audition between 1 – 4:30 p.m.

By email: GarlandCivicTheatre@yahoo.com

Online: www.SignUpGenius.com/go/4090444A5A92FA5FD0-gctauditions

Location: GCT Rehearsal Space, 2703 National Place, Garland

Open to an ethnically diverse cast. All experience levels welcome.

Performances are Thursday, Jan, 18 through Saturday, Feb. 10, at Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in Garland. Performances include a Thursday night preview (Jan. 18) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees (Jan. 28 and Feb. 4) matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from script. Headshot and resume are appreciated if available.

Catherine, a beautiful young model, is offered a photographic assignment in a remote Victorian mansion in Wales. The house is owned by an American, whose son has arrived from New York to spend his last few weeks of life in his ancestors’ family seat.

During the photo shoot, Catherine gets to know the son and is captivated by him, despite the young man looking pale and weak. Her feelings for him grow, unaware that the modelling job is a sham and that the reason why she was lured to the gothic house dates back to the 1830s when a young woman was coerced into marriage and was, subsequently, thrown from the rooftop to her death.

Roles are:

Catherine: a young photographic model who has a spiky character

Elizabeth: an American from New York in her late 40s or 50s

Joshua: Elizabeth’s young son, a year or two older than Catherine, also from New York

Mrs O’Brien: Irish, looks like a pleasant housekeeper, but is a determined woman who is probably insane

Joanna: Early 30s, Jo is in charge of makeup and clothing on the photo shoot

Margaret: Catherine’s mother, a loving lioness who would kill to protect her young

Mary Longden: a ghost, a haunting, waif-like presence, dressed in Victorian greys and blacks

Dewi: A Welsh taxi driver, doubles with Rev Shepherd

Rev Shepherd: A true believer, a man of the cloth, evil walks the earth and it scares him, doubles with Dewi

Jean-Claude: a photographer in his 20s, thinks he has seen and done it all, doubles with Policeman and Curate

Policeman: tries to do his job but he’s no match for Elizabeth, doubles with Jean-Claude and Curate

Curate: the assistant to Reverend Shepherd, nonspeaking role, doubles with Jean-Claude and Policeman

Voices Off (on mobile phones): Sean (Catherine’s former boyfriend) and Sammy (Catherine’s agent)