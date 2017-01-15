GCT brings suspense to arts center

Garland Civic Theatre’s production of “Tantalus,” directed by Josh Hensley and written by Ian Cullen and Catherine Arley, is a suspense-filled show that includes unexpected turns and surprises. Just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, you find that you’re wrong.

The show begins as Anton Korff, played Michael Baker, interviews Hilde Marner (Vesta Schneider) for a position as his rich boss’s, nurse. Korff intends to legally adopt Hilde then manipulate his boss, Karl Richmond (Doug Latham), into falling in love and marrying her. This will further his plan to get closer to the millionaire’s money.

Hilde has been alone and poor most of her life and is eager to live a life of luxury without financial worries so she accepts the offer.

Baker portrays the manipulative, somewhat slimy Korff, with skill and Schneider successfully transforms Hilde from quiet and reserved to self-assured and confident during the course of the show.

Jerry Fitzgerald skillfully portrays Richmond’s butler, Edwards with a dry delivery of humorous lines.

Alex Barbosa plays Inspector Lomer who helps untangle the show’s twists and turns during the last act.

Kitty Fincher designed the costumes and was stage manager. In addition to directing, Hensley was in charge of set and light design.

The production runs through Feb. 7 with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees Jan. 22 and 29 at 2:30 p.m. All performances are in the small theatre at the Granville Arts Center at 300 North Fifth St. in downtown Garland.

Tickets, which are $22, are still available and can be ordered by visiting www.garlandartsboxoffice.com or calling the Granville Arts Center box office at 972-205-2790. Discounts are available for KERA members and groups of 10 or more.

Visit www.garlandcivictheatre.org or call 972-485-8884 for additional information.

About GCT: Garland Civic Theatre provides high quality theatrical programs to educate, to entertain and to enrich the lives of the citizens of Garland and surrounding communities. The organization was founded in 1968 and is the oldest community theatre group in Dallas County.