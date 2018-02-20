GCT presents ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’

Written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a fun-filled comedy that features four Southern women looking to regain the zest for life. The Garland Civic Theatre production will begin with a preview Thursday, March 1, at 7 p.m. Remaining performances run through Sunday, March 18, with shows at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 Sundays.

In this laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate, and an impromptu happy hour and decide it’s time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life.

Randa, perfectionist and workaholic, is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that reveals that she has no life and no idea how to get one. Dot, who is still reeling from her husband’s recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement, faces the prospect of starting a new life from scratch, and alone. Earthy and boisterous Marlafaye, a Texas gal, has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a 23-year-old dental hygienist. She plans to begin a new life while wreaking a righteous revenge on her ex. Also new to town, Jinx, a spunky ball of fire, offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women, all the while missing the reality that she is, in fact, the one most in need of advice.

Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jump-start their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.

Jeff Fenter is directing this GCT production of “The Savannah Sipping Society.”

All GCT performances are in the small theatre at the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Tickets are available by visiting www.garlandartsboxoffice.com, calling 972-205-2790 or in person at the Granville Arts Center Box Office, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and two hours before each performance.