GEF receives sizable donation

Educators in Garland ISD have an extra reason to give thanks this holiday season. The AT&T Foundation, along with the help of Senator Don Huffines, donated $10,000 to the Garland ISD Education Foundation (GEF) Nov. 15.

“We cannot thank our donors enough for helping us turn dreams into a reality. This is an investment not only in the future of our students, but the future of our tri-cities as well,” said GEF President Lisa Cox.

Committed to funding the district’s instructional initiatives, GEF aims to ensure all children receive a quality education and are prepared for their future. The AT&T Foundation donation will help support GISD’s English Language Learners (ELL).

Every year, the district hosts an ELL Summit where approximately 200 students develop the skills needed for success in high school, college and careers. Participants not only practice their English through a series of creative activities, but they also learn soft skills, demonstrate leadership and engage in community service.

“At AT&T, we are committed to empowering students everywhere to reach their highest potential,” expressed Ty Bledsoe, Vice President – External & Legislative Affairs. “The Garland ISD ELL Summit aligns with AT&T’s mission to support proven strategies to drive positive, measurable results for students and ensure they graduate high school and are workforce ready. We are proud to support this innovative program that will help students gain the skills they need to succeed.”

On Nov. 15, representatives from the AT&T Foundation kicked off GEF’s monthly board meeting by presenting a check to Cox. They also invited Senator Huffines to help sweeten the celebration since he nominated GEF for the award.

“By ensuring the students of Garland, Rowlett, and Sachse have a good education, the Garland ISD Education Foundation is offering opportunities for a brighter and more prosperous future. A good education can open doors and take a student anywhere, and that not only helps that student and his or her family for generations to come, it also helps our community and state as a whole. I’m thrilled to help support the work of this foundation as it works to support and complement the great work of Garland ISD,” Huffines said.

About the Garland ISD Education Foundation

Educating more than 56,000 students across 72 campuses, Garland ISD ranks as the fourth-largest district in Dallas-Fort Worth. The Garland ISD Education Foundation (GEF) creates and fosters partnerships with its community to generate funds that support education and positively impact the future. A 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, every dollar donated directly benefits GISD students and staff. The Foundation grants more than $200,000 each year, funding innovative materials for classrooms, student scholarships and continuing education for staff. Additionally, GEF is committed to contributing a minimum of $315,000 toward the district’s instructional initiatives over the next three years.

Information and photo provided by Garland ISD.

Photo: (l-r) Barry Young, GEF Board Chair; Dr. Deborah Cron, GISD Interim Superintendent; Senator Don Huffines; Lisa Cox, GEF President; Ty Bledsoe, AT&T Vice President – External & Legislative Affairs