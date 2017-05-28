Get tickets now for 2017 GSM season

Tickets are now on sale for Garland Summer Musicals’ 2017 season, featuring Mel Brooks’ The Producers and the Broadway and Film classic, Hello, Dolly!

The Producers sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor. It is a truly “boffo” hit, winning a record 12 Tony Awards and wowing capacity crowds night after night.

The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit!

Performance dates/times: June 16-17 and June 23-24 at 8 p.m., June 18 and June 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for GSM performances are $27-33, are available at GarlandArtsBoxOffice.com, 972-205-2790 or in person at the Granville Arts Center Box Office, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and two hours before the performance.

The Producers may contain material not suitable for young audiences.

Mel Brooks’ The Producers stars Randy Pearlman as Max Bialystock, Art Kedzierski as Leo Bloom, Devin Berg as Ulla, and features Steven Miller as Franz Liebkind, Michael Robinson as Roger DeBris and Peter DiCesare as Carmen Ghia.

Hello, Dolly!, the blockbuster Broadway hit, bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things,” are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again. The show’s memorable songs include: Put On Your Sunday Clothes, Ribbons Down My Back, Before the Parade Passes By, Hello, Dolly!, Elegance and It Only Takes a Moment.

Performance dates/times: July 21-22 and July 28-29 at 8 p.m. and July 23 and July 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets, $27-33, are available at GarlandArtsBoxOffice.com, 972-205-2790 or in-person at the Granville Arts Center Box Office, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and two hours before the performance.

The GSM production of Hello, Dolly! stars Patty Granville as Dolly Levi, James Williams as Horace Vendergelder, Preston Page as Cornelius Hackl, Ethan Mullins as Barnaby Tucker, Lucy Shea as Irene Molloy, and features Caitlin Jones as Minnie Fay, Christopher Dorf as Ambrose Kemper, Whitney Bomkamp as Ermengarde, Steven E. Beene as Rudolph Reisenweber and Linda Frank as Ernestina.

Granville Arts Center is located at 300 N. Fifth Street in downtown Garland.

