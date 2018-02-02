GHS junior receives athletic acclaim

An athletic standout not only in Garland ISD but across the state of Texas, Garland High School junior Isabel Borrego recently earned several accolades in the sport of cross-country running. Her success comes as no surprise since she has been training from the age of 7. Now almost 10 years later, Borrego is a state-level cross- country competitor. In fact, she was the only GISD athlete in her field to advance to this year’s contest.

Her successful season got even better, though, as she was named to the 6A All-State Cross-Country Team. And Borrego’s accomplishments don’t stop there. She was also named a 5A-6A Cross-Country All Star. Both titles are awarded by the Texas Girls Coaches Association and both are very prestigious.

To provide some context, there are approximately 3,263 public high schools in Texas, with 244 classified as 6A and 245 as 5A. As Isabel’s coach, Lynn Duyck said, “to be selected out of that many schools and who knows how many cross-country runners is awesome.”

Duyck also says that Borrego is more than deserving of her recent honors. She is described as a role model to all of her peers, kind, humble and encouraging to everyone on her team, as well as others. But Borrego’s character is not the only thing that’s upstanding. She is additionally described as a good student, working toward an IB diploma.

“She is a remarkable young lady and an asset to Garland High School and GISD,” commented Duyck.

District Trustees recognized Borrego for all of her accomplishments during their Jan. 9 work session. She received an Evidence of Excellence award.

Information and photo provided by Garland ISD.