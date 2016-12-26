Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of cookie sales

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, the largest organization shaping young female leaders in North Texas, is preparing to kick off its 2017 Cookie Season starting Jan. 13 through Feb. 26.

Since 1917 the Cookie Program has been the engine that powers opportunities for girls participating in Girl Scouts. The 21st century Girl Scout participates in the Cookie Program not only to build skills such as leadership, business ethics, money management and more, but to also create change within their own North Texas community by raising money to support community projects and troop activities for the upcoming year. In 2016, the Girl Scouts Troop to Troop program aims to donate 100,000 Girl Scout Cookie packages to local military veterans.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the finest example of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. “Girls who participate in the Cookie Program develop critical skills such as goal setting, decision making and interpersonal skills while earning money to fuel opportunities for their troop. 100 percent of the proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay right here in our council. Buying a box of Girl Scout Cookies helps more than 26,000 girls fulfill their dreams, follow their passions, learn to lead and ultimately change the world.”

To celebrate 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies, the organization introduced a new cookie flavor: Girl Scout S’Mores. The Girl Scout S’Mores cookie will be sold alongside classics including Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, Savanah Smiles, and Toffee-Tastic. Classic cookies can be purchased for $4 a box and specialty ingredient cookies, Girl Scout S’Mores and Toffee-Tastic, sell for $5 a box.

Cookie fans can find nearby cookie booths by visiting www.texascookietime.org or by downloading the Cookie Finder app. The app is available for iPhone and Android by searching GS COOKIES in your phone’s app store.

For more information about the Cookie Program, visit www.texascookietime.org.

About Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas: Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development organization for girls. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas serves more than 26,000 girls and 12,500 adults in 32 northeast Texas counties. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas recently received the Center for Nonprofit Management nonprofit of the year award in 2016. The board is chaired by Kit Addleman, partner at Haynes and Boone, who was recognized by both the Dallas Business Journal and Center for Nonprofit Management nonprofit board chair of the year awards in 2016. For information on how to join, volunteer, donate or reconnect to the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, call (800) 442-2260 or visit www.gsnetx.org.