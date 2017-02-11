Linda Griffin, GISD board president, receives recognition

Garland ISD Board of Trustees President Linda L. Griffin was honored for her longtime dedication to the community by the Dallas County Commissioners Court Feb. 7. Griffin was recognized as a distinguished individual whose actions positively impact Dallas County during the Court’s meeting.

“A highly respected educator, businesswoman and community activist, Mrs. Griffin is the first African American woman elected to the Garland Independent School District Board of Trustees in 1998,” states the Court’s resolution. “Mrs. Griffin is known for her efforts to improve public education, focusing on her ABC Motto of Service, ‘Always Benefiting Children.’”

Interim Superintendent Deborah Cron and several administrators were in attendance to support and share in Griffin’s public acknowledgment.

See the resolution or watch the ceremony on the Dallas County Commissioners website.

Information and photo provided by Garland ISD.