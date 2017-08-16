GISD board of trustees meeting recaps

The Garland ISD board of trustees held a board meeting July 25, special meeting Aug. 7 and work session Aug. 8. Some highlights from those meetings are below.

Community updates

Staff members from the cities of Garland and Rowlett recently provided updates on population, demographics and upcoming development.

Garland’s planning director reported that the city’s population has increased from 215,768 in 2000 to 236,768. The number of Caucasian residents decreased from 130,000 in 2010 to 120,000 according to the latest American Community survey. There was a slight decrease in the number of African-American residents from 2010-2015. The Asian population has increased from 15,000 in 2000 to its current number of 24,000 residents. The number of Latino or Hispanic residents has increased from 55,000 in 2000 and 80,000 in 2010, to 96,000 in 2015. Pacific Islander, American Indian and Alaskan native counts are fairly low.

Garland’s median household income remained at around $50,000. The number of families living below the poverty rate has increased from 6.8 percent to 14.4 percent. The national average is 14.7 percent. Garland’s number of residents living below poverty level is lower than the state average of about 16 percent.

Some of Garland’s new development, the Raging Wire Data Center, Hilton Tru, LaQuinta, new restaurants and apartment complexes, the Garland Logistics Center and others, were mentioned.

Rowlett planning and economic development staff members also provided updates. There are numerous development projects both ongoing and coming up in the future. Over the next three years, it is estimated that the number of single family dwellings will increase by 1,195 and the number of multifamily units will increase by 2,600.

Multiple mixed use projects are planned with one of them being the Bayside project that will, when finished, take in 262 acres and contain residential, commercial, resort and conference facilities.

Staff raises in the works

All Garland ISD staff members will receive pay increases. The paraprofessional and auxiliary staff will receive a 2.5 percent increase. Teachers, librarians, counselors, nurses and speech therapists will receive 2 percent raises and administrators pay increases will be 1.75 percent.

Bond update

The board received an update on bond projects. Board Member Linda Griffin asked if all campuses will be ready Aug. 28. The answer was that although they might not be 100 percent complete, all will be occupiable.

Superintendent Leadership Profile report approved by board.

GISD has conducted various surveys throughout the district to collect Information regarding traits and characteristics that the community expects in a superintendent. These efforts are meant to help in the search to fill the superintendent position. List of desired characteristics approved by the board includes:

Desired Characteristics/Leadership Profile of Superintendent of Schools

Garland Independent School District’s next superintendent will demonstrate the qualities of a decisive leader who actively manages the district on a day-to-day basis. This successful thinker and leader when required, will make recommendations to the board through data driven decisions. This individual will be able to manage the various and multiple needs of a district the size and complexity of Garland ISD. This individual must be focused on student achievement outcomes with a commitment to integrity and who is an effective and transparent communicator with all stakeholders. This professional is passionate about providing excellent education for all students, while promoting and overseeing instructional best practices based upon knowledge of research and successful educational leadership in public school district administration. The selected candidate has demonstrated academic success experience in a diverse environment as the teaching and learning leader, preferably in more than one setting.

This outstanding collaborative leader empowers staff and openly seeks the input of others, demonstrating the value of the students, staff and the community. The superintendent of the Garland Independent School District will be a people person, being visible, present and approachable throughout the district while successfully implementing the skills of a team builder. The next superintendent will be a visionary individual, who is trustworthy and capable of building relationships based upon trust. Given the language diversity of Garland ISD, it would be helpful if the individual ultimately selected had a working knowledge of a second language.

Further, after seeking input from administrators, community members, faculty, parents, students and support staff, the Garland Independent School District seeks a superintendent who has a proven track record of demonstrating the following competencies …

Foster a positive professional climate of mutual trust and respect among faculty, staff and administrators.

Effectively plan and manage the long-term financial health of the District

Recruit, employ, and retain effective personnel throughout the District and its schools

Establish a culture of high expectations for all students and personnel

Be visible throughout the District and actively engaged in community life

Understand and be sensitive to the needs of a diverse student population

Provide transparent communication

Approved by Garland Independent School District board of trustees 08.07.17