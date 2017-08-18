GISD announces free, reduced-price meal changes

Garland ISD has announced a change to free and reduced-price meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for 2017-18. Twenty-three campuses qualifying for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) will now provide breakfast and lunch to every student at no charge, eliminating the collection of free and reduced-price meal applications, as well as paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school staff while also helping to ensure that all students receive nutritious meals.

CEP campuses include:

Bradfield Elementary School

Bullock Elementary School

Bussey Middle School

Caldwell Elementary School

Centerville Elementary School

Cisneros Prekindergarten School

Daugherty Elementary School

Ethridge Elementary School

Freeman Elementary School

Golden Meadows Elementary School

Handley Elementary School

Heather Glen Elementary School

Houston Middle School

Northlake Elementary School

Park Crest Elementary School

Parsons Prekindergarten School

Pathfinder Achievement Center

Roach Elementary School

Shorehaven Elementary School

Southgate Elementary School

Toler Elementary School

Weaver Elementary School

Williams Elementary School

Other GISD campuses will continue offering free and reduced-price meals to those who meet eligibility criteria. This month, Student Nutrition Services began distributing letters to district families regarding available benefits and how to apply. Applications can be submitted online at mealapp.garlandisd.net or via paper at 701 N. 1st St., Garland, TX 75040.

Eligibility criteria includes:

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels.

Receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

Status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.

Enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.

To apply for free and reduced-price meals, families should submit just one application per household, listing:

Names of all household members.

Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member.

Last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, a check in the box for “I do not have a Social Security number.”

Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.

Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year, and all information provided will be used solely for the purpose of determining eligibility. Those who receive a notification letter about students being directly certified for free meals do not have to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have may contact Student Nutrition Services at 972-494-8322.

If a household member becomes unemployed, or if the household size increases, families should contact Student Nutrition Services because these changes could make students eligible for benefits. Households wishing to decline benefits should also contact Student Nutrition Services. Any family dissatisfied with its eligibility determination can discuss the decision informally with the reviewing official or make a formal appeal for a hearing. Formal appeals can be requested either verbally or in writing to Brad Trudeau, director of Student Nutrition Services.

