GISD joins together to help those in need

Garland ISD helped spread holiday cheer and showed its generous spirit during the district’s annual canned food drive. Thanks to the efforts of students and staff, 70,000 canned goods were donated to Good Samaritans of Garland, Life Message in Rowlett, and 5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse. The GISD Facilities and Maintenance Department graciously gathered all cans and delivered the goods to the charitable organizations Dec. 4-8.

GISD would not be able to help fellow community members without the time and determination campuses commit to the longstanding campaign. A list of this year’s participating schools is below.

Abbett Elementary School

Armstrong Elementary School

Back Elementary School

Beaver Technology Center for Math & Science

Bradfield Elementary School

Bullock Elementary School

Bussey Middle School

Centerville Elementary School

Cisneros Prekindergarten School

Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School

Classical Center at Vial Elementary School

Club Hill Elementary School

Cooper Elementary School

Coyle Middle School

Davis Elementary School

Dorsey Elementary School

Golden Meadows Elementary School

Herfurth Elementary School

Hickman Elementary School

Hillside Academy for Excellence

Houston Middle School

Hudson Middle School

Lakeview Centennial High School

Liberty Grove Elementary School

Lister Elementary School

Luna Elementary School

Memorial Pathway Academy

Montclair Elementary School

Naaman Forest High School

North Garland High School

Park Crest Elementary School

Parsons Prekindergarten School

Pearson Elementary School

Roach Elementary School

Rowlett Elementary School

Rowlett High School

Sachse High School

Schrade Middle School

Sellers Middle School

Sewell Elementary School

Shorehaven Elementary School

Shugart Elementary School

Southgate Elementary School

Spring Creek Elementary School

Walnut Glen Academy for Excellence

Watson Technology Center for Math & Science

Weaver Elementary School

Williams Elementary School

Information and photo provided by Garland ISD.