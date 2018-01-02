GISD joins together to help those in need
Garland ISD helped spread holiday cheer and showed its generous spirit during the district’s annual canned food drive. Thanks to the efforts of students and staff, 70,000 canned goods were donated to Good Samaritans of Garland, Life Message in Rowlett, and 5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse. The GISD Facilities and Maintenance Department graciously gathered all cans and delivered the goods to the charitable organizations Dec. 4-8.
GISD would not be able to help fellow community members without the time and determination campuses commit to the longstanding campaign. A list of this year’s participating schools is below.
- Abbett Elementary School
- Armstrong Elementary School
- Back Elementary School
- Beaver Technology Center for Math & Science
- Bradfield Elementary School
- Bullock Elementary School
- Bussey Middle School
- Centerville Elementary School
- Cisneros Prekindergarten School
- Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School
- Classical Center at Vial Elementary School
- Club Hill Elementary School
- Cooper Elementary School
- Coyle Middle School
- Davis Elementary School
- Dorsey Elementary School
- Golden Meadows Elementary School
- Herfurth Elementary School
- Hickman Elementary School
- Hillside Academy for Excellence
- Houston Middle School
- Hudson Middle School
- Lakeview Centennial High School
- Liberty Grove Elementary School
- Lister Elementary School
- Luna Elementary School
- Memorial Pathway Academy
- Montclair Elementary School
- Naaman Forest High School
- North Garland High School
- Park Crest Elementary School
- Parsons Prekindergarten School
- Pearson Elementary School
- Roach Elementary School
- Rowlett Elementary School
- Rowlett High School
- Sachse High School
- Schrade Middle School
- Sellers Middle School
- Sewell Elementary School
- Shorehaven Elementary School
- Shugart Elementary School
- Southgate Elementary School
- Spring Creek Elementary School
- Walnut Glen Academy for Excellence
- Watson Technology Center for Math & Science
- Weaver Elementary School
- Williams Elementary School
Information and photo provided by Garland ISD.
