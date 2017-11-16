GISD officially names superintendent

Following a five-month search process, Garland ISD is proud to announce its new superintendent, Dr. Ricardo López. The district’s board of trustees named him as lone finalist Oct. 10, and after a state-mandated 21-day waiting period, named him superintendent of schools Nov. 4. López becomes just the 10th superintendent in GISD’s more than 100-year history.

“Dr. López’s track record of strong student learning gains and his approachable, student-centered demeanor are key reasons for his selection,” said Board of Trustees President Larry Glick. “As we continue our abiding commitment to student achievement, we have identified a transformational leader focused on true 21st-century education.”

López has more than 20 years of experience in education, beginning as a classroom teacher and leading up to his most recent position as Mission Consolidated ISD superintendent. Since his appointment there in 2013, MCISD has been nationally highlighted for its innovative “Read to Lead” balanced literacy program. MCISD has also been a focal point for bilingual dual-language program integration and universal full-day Pre-K.

López is widely recognized for his proven success in closing gaps for all learners. He has received numerous awards, including being named one of the El Paso Times’ “Top 40 People under 40,” as well as Teacher of the Year for both Ysleta ISD and Region XIX. In 2016, he was named the National Latino Superintendent of the Year by the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents. He has also been nominated to be a Broad Fellow by Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath.

López holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at El Paso and a Master of Arts from New Mexico State University. He is a recipient of the University of Texas at Austin Recruitment Fellowship and is a graduate of the Cooperative Superintendency Doctoral Fellow program at the University of Texas at Austin, where he received his Doctorate in Educational Administration with Honors.

The husband and father of four succeeds Dr. Deborah Cron who has served as interim superintendent since January of 2017. With the assistance of the search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, Inc., GISD Trustees garnered public input from community members, families and district staff to develop a portrait of desired characteristics and qualities for the new superintendent.

“The board is greatly appreciative of all the community input throughout the search process, as well as the outstanding dedication and guidance provided by Dr. Cron in her leadership of the district as interim superintendent,” Glick stated.

Information and photo provided by Garland ISD.