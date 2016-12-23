GISD agrees to pay big for superintendent’s resignation

Dr. Bob Morrison, former superintendent of Garland ISD, announced his retirement/resignation at a special board of trustees meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Although no official reason for the resignation has been given, the employment termination agreement between Morrison and Garland ISD has been released.

The former superintendent will receive $458,115.17 in exchange for his “voluntary resignation.” The settlement amount includes one year’s salary, along with benefits and funds to purchase out of state service years for retirement. His current annual base salary was in excess of $280,000.

No announcement has been made to inform taxpayers from where the settlement money will come. There is no indication how the district’s budget will be affected.

Morrison will be on paid leave until the effective date of his resignation, Jan. 31, 2017. According to the agreement he has until Dec. 31, 2016 at 5 p.m. to clear out his office and return keys, cell phones, computers or any other property of Garland ISD.

The district provided Morrison a glowing reference letter that sings his praises for everything from having to work under difficult economic circumstances to his involvement in the passing of a $455 million bond package.

The tone of recent board meetings sometimes indicated division between Morrison and the majority of the board of trustees on various subjects. One of the contentious issues was the increased cost of the natatorium that was approved as part of the $455 million bond package. A majority of board members voted to delay construction until the end of the scheduled projects to ensure that the campus upgrades/repairs were made. Morrison was not in favor of changing the schedule.

Additionally, within a short time of Morrison’s hiring, teachers and other Garland ISD staff members began to express unhappiness and a feeling of being bullied. They expressed fear of retaliation if they spoke up about their feelings.