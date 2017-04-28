Softball, baseball high school scores: April 21, 25

Scores for the Garland ISD high school softball and baseball teams are listed below:

Baseball –April 21

Lakeview Centennial High School Patriots 9

North Garland High School Raiders 1

Rowlett High School Eagles 12

Sachse High School Mustangs 7

Naaman Forest High School Rangers 12

South Garland High School Colonels 0

Baseball – April 25

North Garland High School Raiders 9

Garland High School Owls 5

Rowlett High School Eagles 3

Lakeview Centennial High School Patriots 1

Sachse High School Mustangs 4

Naaman Forest High School Rangers 2

Softball – April 21

Sachse High School Lady Mustangs 14

South Garland High School Lady Colonels 1

Rowlett High School Lady Eagles 12

Garland High School Lady Owls 2

Naaman Forest High School Lady Rangers 26

Lakeview Centennial High School Lady Patriots 7

Softball playoffs begin Saturday, April 29. Garland HS Lady Owls will play Pearce HS, Rowlett HS Lady Eagles will play Berkner HS, Sachse HS Lady Mustangs play Lake Highlands HS and Naaman Forest HS Lady Rangers will compete against Coppell HS.

Baseball playoffs will begin with the bi-district level May 6.