Softball, baseball high school scores: April 21, 25
Scores for the Garland ISD high school softball and baseball teams are listed below:
Baseball –April 21
Lakeview Centennial High School Patriots 9
North Garland High School Raiders 1
Rowlett High School Eagles 12
Sachse High School Mustangs 7
Naaman Forest High School Rangers 12
South Garland High School Colonels 0
North Garland High School Raiders 9
Garland High School Owls 5
Rowlett High School Eagles 3
Lakeview Centennial High School Patriots 1
Sachse High School Mustangs 4
Naaman Forest High School Rangers 2
Softball – April 21
Sachse High School Lady Mustangs 14
South Garland High School Lady Colonels 1
Rowlett High School Lady Eagles 12
Garland High School Lady Owls 2
Naaman Forest High School Lady Rangers 26
Lakeview Centennial High School Lady Patriots 7
Softball playoffs begin Saturday, April 29. Garland HS Lady Owls will play Pearce HS, Rowlett HS Lady Eagles will play Berkner HS, Sachse HS Lady Mustangs play Lake Highlands HS and Naaman Forest HS Lady Rangers will compete against Coppell HS.
Baseball playoffs will begin with the bi-district level May 6.