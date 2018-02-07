GISD students win literary contest, become published authors

Many may not be aware, but Garland ISD is home to several celebrities. Last spring, fourth, fifth and sixth-graders from Kimberlin and Austin Academies for Excellence entered literary works in the I Write Short Stories by Kids for Kids contest.

This national competition fosters a love of reading and writing while also giving students in grades 3-12 the opportunity to become published writers. In the fall, 11 GISD students found out their pieces were among the approximately 75 short stories, poems and illustrations chosen for this year’s anthology.

I Write Short Stories by Kids for Kids, Vol. 8 is now available for public purchase at select bookstores and on Amazon.com. But district winners already received their own special copy at a recognition event in November. They were each invited to Houston for a book signing, which was attended by J.P. Bryan, a descendant of the “Father of Texas,” Stephen F. Austin and also the Founder of Texas’ historic Bryan Museum.

While in Houston, GISD’s authors were treated like stars and also celebrated for the amazing talent that they possess at such a young age. Their recognition continued back home when the group received Evidence of

Excellence awards at the Jan. 9 board of trustees work session. The district’s 2017 I Write Short Stories by Kids for

Kids winners include:

Rachael David, fifth-grader at Kimberlin Academy for Excellence

Madeline Samford, fifth-grader at Kimberlin Academy for Excellence

Adaolisa Agbakwu, sixth-grader at Austin Academy for Excellence (also a 2015 winner)

Finnley Benson, sixth-grader at Austin Academy for Excellence (also a 2016 winner)

Dylan Buksik, sixth-grader at Austin Academy for Excellence

Wm Patrick Cook , sixth-grader at Austin Academy for Excellence (also a 2015 and 2016 winner)

Nathan Hollingsworth, sixth-grader at Austin Academy for Excellence

Steven Hunt, sixth-grader at Austin Academy for Excellence

Audrey Lawrence, sixth-grader at Austin Academy for Excellence

Mia Reyes, seventh-grader at Austin Academy for Excellence (also a 2015 and 2016 winner)

Information and photo provided by Garland ISD.