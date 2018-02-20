GISD superintendent reassures families

After the devastating events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Garland ISD’s superintendent, Dr. Ricard Lopez, issued a statement conveying sympathy to everyone affected by the tragedy. Lopez also reassured families that GISD’s top priority is the safety and security of students, staff and visitors. He said that the district’s security department is present on campuses and trains staff on safety protocol. Additionally, the superintendent described the close relationship that the district has with the police departments of Garland, Sachse and Rowlett.

“We [GISD] have 47 armed school resource officers patrolling our campuses, with officers present daily at our middle and high school campuses. Added police officers are assigned at four to five elementary campuses on a rotating basis,” Lopez’s statement said. “I have personally met with all three city police chiefs who are fully vested in the safety of the district’s students and employees. We also benefit from having district security staff that provides ongoing assistance at our campuses and facilities.”

Campuses are also equipped with security cameras at entrances and around the buildings and visitors must request access before entering the facilities. Upon entrance, visitors must show picture identification and pass a background check.

There is also a District Safety and Security Committee consisting of school personnel and emergency responders who evaluate the district’s Emergency Operations Plan and safety procedures.

Lopez also indicated in the statement that the district’s security director has sent a reminder to staff about safety precautions taken every day.

As a result of this tragic event, the director of security sent a reminder to all staff about those important safety precautions that are taken every day:

Check for ID badges and visitor badges and positively engage anyone who does not have one.

Sound the alarm when any issue arises following the Standard Response Protocol .

Teach with classroom doors locked.

The statement also asked parents to remind their children to alert adults to anything they see, hear, read, view, experience or witness that could be a potential threat to campus security.

24-hour District Security Dispatch – at 972-494-8911

Hotline number – 1-800-527-7140.

More info – GISD safety and security page.