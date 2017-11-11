Neighbors helping neighbors

You know you’re in a great neighborhood when you see neighbors helping neighbors. This season, be on the lookout for ways to help out as you and your neighbors weatherize your homes and make those minor repairs to keep your houses looking fresh for holiday visitors. An extra set of hands is always welcomed when raking leaves, painting a house and straightening a fence.

Check out these helpful reminders from Garland Code Compliance as you continue to be a Good Neighbor.

A home or accessory building is considered substandard when it has missing or broken windows, chipping or peeling paint, rotten or damaged materials.

Fences should be complete, not contain broken or missing pickets/sections, not lean more than 10 degrees vertically or contain badly deteriorated material.

For more information on code standards and ways to be a Good Neighbor, call Code Compliance at 972-485-6400 or the Office of Neighborhood Vitality at 972-205-2445.

Information provided by city of Garland.