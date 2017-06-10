GPD announces Click It or Ticket results

From May 22 through June 4, the Garland Police Department participated in the statewide added enforcement for the Click It or Ticket campaign.

The additional enforcement resulted in the following:

491 Seat belts violations

27 Child safety seat violations

13 Speeding violations

7 Red light violations

198 Other violations

2 Arrests

Click It or Ticket enforcement is an effort to remind Texans to buckle up every time they get in a vehicle. Buckling up not only protects motorists against expensive citations, it also saves lives.

Statistics continue to show that when vehicle passengers are properly seat belted, injuries are less severe and death less likely during a vehicle crash.

About Click It or Ticket: May 2017 marks the 15th anniversary of “Click It or Ticket,” a campaign urging Texans to buckle up. When it launched in 2002, only 76 percent of Texans used their seat belts. Today nearly 92 percent buckle up. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that since its inception 15 years ago, the Texas “Click It or Ticket” campaign has saved 5,068 lives, prevented 86,359 serious injuries and saved Texas more than $19.3 billion in related economic costs.

The campaign reminding Texans to buckle up is more important than ever. Deaths among people not wearing seat belts increased 9 percent from 2015 to 2016. And while nearly 92 percent are buckling up, 8 percent still don’t. The number of people who don’t buckle up doubles to 16 percent at night, when more fatalities occur. Last year 62 percent of the 994 unbelted fatalities occurred at night. That’s why the “Click It or Ticket” campaign to remind Texans to buckle up—both day and night—is more important than ever.

PLEASE MAXIMIZE SAFETY – BUCKLE-UP