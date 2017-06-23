GPD arrests man on seven counts deadly conduct

On Friday, June 23, shortly after 4 p.m., GPD officers responded to the report of a vehicle ramming several other vehicles on the eastbound service road of the George Bush Turnpike near N. Garland Avenue.

Officers learned that the suspect vehicle, a maroon Ford F-150, then turned into a Bank of America parking lot, located in the 5400 block of N. Garland Avenue and rammed into several parked cars. The F-150 then struck the wall of the bank and stopped.

Responding GPD officers arrived quickly and were able to take the driver into custody without further incident.

The suspect is identified as 34-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Rodriguez of Fort Worth.

Hernandez is charged with seven counts of deadly conduct and is currently in Garland’s Detention Center.

There were no reports of injuries.