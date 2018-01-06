Police make arrest for murder

Just after 6:45 a.m. Jan. 6, the Garland Police Department received a call regarding an unconscious person at a residence in the 1900 block of Place One Lane. According to the GPD press release, the first officer on the scene observed a male victim lying on the kitchen floor of the residence.

Police officers learned that the victim and the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Kent Hall, got into a verbal argument. The argument escalated resulting in the death of the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.



Hall was taken into custody, transported to the Garland jail and is currently charged with murder. No bond has been set.

This is an ongoing investigation and the identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.