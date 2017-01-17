GPD arrests suspect in Linda Harris murder

Rodney Collins Smith has been arrested and charged with the murder of Linda Harris. She was found deceased Jan. 1 inside her apartment by Garland police officers while they were performing a welfare check.

On Jan. 17, Garland homicide detectives were made aware that Smith was hiding in an apartment in the 8600 block of Old Hickory Trail in Dallas. With the assistance of the U. S. Marshals Violent Crime Task Force, Smith was taken into custody without incident.

Smith is currently held in the Garland Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond