GPD arrests third suspect in store clerk’s murder

The third suspect involved in the Jan. 20 murder of Manish Panday, a Garland convenience store clerk, has been arrested and is identified as 31-year-old Tristan Rashad Bowles of Dallas.

During the investigation detectives received information that a third person was involved in the robbery and murder of the store clerk.

Detectives have now learned that Bowles drove Darrell Nash and Chavez Nash to the convenience store located in the 4700 block of Broadway Boulevard. It is believed that he waited outside while the robbery was taking place and when the Nash cousins exited, drove to Baylor Hospital in Dallas so Darrell could be treated for his gunshot wound.

An arrest warrant was obtained and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Garland police officers located and arrested Bowles in Dallas.

Bowles is charged with Capital Murder and is currently being held in the Garland Jail.

Darrell and Chavez Nash, who have also been charged with Capital Murder, have bonds set at $500,000 each.