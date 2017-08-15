GPD investigates freeway shooting

On Aug. 14, at approximately 8:45 p.m., GPD officers responded to the area of Interstate 30 and Broadway Boulevard in reference to a report of gunshots coming from the freeway area.

At 9 p.m., GPD officers, along with paramedics from the Garland Fire Department, responded to a gunshot wound on northbound LBJ Freeway just before Northwest Highway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the occupant of a 2007 black Chevrolet Avalanche, a 37-year-old male, had been shot several times. The male was transported to Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas where he is currently in critical condition.

A shell casing was recovered on Interstate 30 but at this time it is uncertain if the two incidents are related.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any information regarding the shooting to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or online at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

About Crime Stoppers: Crime Stoppers encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy. Crime Stoppers provides a telephone number and Web Tips to encourage citizens in the community to volunteer vital information helpful to law enforcement agencies to fight against crime. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender. Crime Stoppers relies on volunteer Directors and tax deductible contributions from the public in order to operate the administration of the program.