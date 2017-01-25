Murder investigation conducted by GPD

Wednesday, Jan. 25, shortly after 3 a.m., The Garland Police Department responded to the report of a gunshot wound at a residence located in the 500 block of Ridgedale Drive. When officers arrived, they observed a 57-year-old male dead inside with an apparent gunshot wound to his body. His death is being investigated as a murder and detectives are working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for the official cause of death.

The victim has been identified as John David Traylor of Garland.

This is an ongoing investigation and homicide detectives are asking if anyone has any information regarding the death of John Traylor they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at:

972-272-TIPS (8477) or

online at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.