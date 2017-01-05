GPD opens murder investigation

The Garland Police Department responded to a possible stabbing at a restaurant in the 3200 block of North George Bush Freeway Thursday, Jan. 5 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Responding GPD officers observed a male subject in the parking injured from an unknown wound to his body. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. It was later determined the victim died from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives believe the victim met the suspect in a vehicle that was in the parking lot of the restaurant. The suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim and fled from the location.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Ruben Trinidad of Garland. The suspect is identified as a 15-year-old juvenile.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the death of Trinidad they are encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.