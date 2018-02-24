Garland PD searches for missing 75-year-old woman

The Garland Police Department is searching for a missing 75-year-old woman named Lela Kellum Jackson. She has been missing for at least one week and has been diagnosed with Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Jackson is believed to be driving a red 2014 Cadillac SRX SUV with Texas license plate number CZY6927. She is described as a black female 5’ 2” in height, weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what the missing woman was wearing but her last known location is the 6100 block of Spyglass Lane in Garland. It is believed she may be living out of her car.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Jackson, they are asked to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.