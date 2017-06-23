DWI patrols increased for July 4 holiday

The Garland Police Department will step up DWI patrols beginning Saturday, June 24 , and run them through Wednesday, July 5.

The increased Driving While Intoxicated patrols are for an Impaired Driver Mobilization project which is funded through a TXDOT grant program and targets DWI along with Driving Under the Influence by Minors. The patrols will be active in the nighttime hours by utilizing both marked and unmarked police cars.

Officers may apply for blood search warrants for those drivers who refuse to consent to giving a specimen of their breath or blood when arrested for Driving While Intoxicated related offenses.

Convicted first-time DWI offenders can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver’s license for up to a year and serve 180 days in jail. Safety officials say other costs associated with an impaired driving arrest and conviction can add up to more than $17,000 for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court ordered classes, vehicle insurance increases and other expenses.

In 2016, on Texas Highways, there were 987 people killed in motor vehicle crashes where the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

In 2017 Garland Police have recorded a total of 155 alcohol related driving arrests of either DWI or DUI Minor.

PLEASE DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE!