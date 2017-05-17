GP&L named Reliable Public Power Provider

Garland Power & Light has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service. David Lynch, assistant director of Utility Operations at Marquette Board of Light and Power, Michigan and chair of the Association’s RP3 Review Panel, presented the designations May 8 during the association’s annual Engineering & Operations Technical Conference held in San Antonio.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Garland Power & Light joins more than 220 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

“Utilities that have earned an RP3 designation demonstrate public power’s emphasis on achieving leading practices and providing a high level of service to communities,” said Lynch. “We are proud to welcome all utilities earning this recognition for the first time and to those renewing their designations.”

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Reliable Public Power Provider,” said Jeff Janke, general manager & CEO of Garland Power & Light. “Our staff works hard to provide reliable service and RP3 recognizes our commitment to serving the community.”

The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 12 years. The association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations.

About Garland Power & Light: Garland Power & Light: Since 1923, the city of Garland has been providing electric service to its citizens through Garland Power & Light , its locally owned not-for-profit municipal utility. With more than 69,000 customers, GP&L is the fourth largest municipal utility in Texas and the 42nd largest in the nation. GP&L is recognized nationally as a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP 3 ®) and as a Tree Line USA Utility.

The mission of GP&L is to provide high quality, safe and reliable electric service at competitive rates to the citizens and businesses of the city of Garland through the efforts of a professional and dedicated workforce, and to enhance the quality of life in the city by creating a utility environment that supports economic development.

Information and photo provided by the city of Garland.