GP&L helps restore power in Florida 

Garland Power & Light has a team of 13 employees in Florida to assist in power restoration at New Smyrna Beach.

The four crews left Garland Saturday morning, bringing six bucket trucks, two line trucks for pole setting, two pickups and four equipment trailers. Additional relief crews are on standby, should the restoration extend more than two weeks.

When called upon through mutual aid agreements, GP&L assists other public electric utilities to restore electricity following severe weather or other events. Currently, GP&L is assigned to work with the Utilities Commission, City of New Smyrna Bea ch (UCNSB). UCNSB is a municipal utility that serves about 26,000 customers in the greater New Smyrna Beach area, south of Daytona Beach.

“GP&L is pleased to help get the power back on for Floridians,” said Jeff Janke, GP&L General Manager & CEO. “Our crews will work to restore electric service safely and as quickly as possible.”