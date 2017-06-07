Grads make senior walk through Hillside Academy

On Friday, June 2, graduating seniors from several Garland ISD high schools returned to their elementary school, Hillside Academy for Excellence, for a “Senior Walk.” These Hillside Academy alumni, now g raduating seniors, from Rowlett High School, Sachse High School, Garland High School and Lakeview Centennial High School, walked the halls in their caps and gowns as they led the fifth-graders to their end of year awards assembly.

The halls were lined with current Hillside Academy students and teachers that clapped, cheered and gave high fives to the seniors and fifth-grade graduates. This walk was a way to celebrate the achievements of the high school graduates and to inspire the elementary school stud ents.

Thirty-three graduating seniors participated. The majority of the students were graduating with honors and eight students were in the top 10 of their graduating class. Two were graduating with their high school diploma and an associate degree. The group included two valedictorians – Zac Bonar, Rowlett High School and Sam Luttrull, Sachse High School.

Many of the same teachers are still at Hillside Academy so this was a wonderful opportunity for the graduates to hug and thank their elementary school teachers. Several retired teachers also attended to congratulate their former students. It was evident that the foundation laid by these dedicated teachers from Hillside Academy have contributed to the success of the Class of 2017.

The Top Ten graduates are: Garland High School – Jones Kalarickal and Katherine Sloan; Rowlett High School – Zac Bonar, Sachse High School – Sam Luttrull, Morgan Wizenhunt, Amy Parker, Dylan Turner; Lakeview Centennial High School – Kimberly Onyekwe.

For more information about Hillside Academy, visit http://www.garlandisdschools.net/page.cfm?p=1085

About Hillside Academy for Excellence: The school is a gifted and talented magnet elementary school in the Garland Independent School District. About 80 percent of the students at Hillside are identified as talented and/or gifted, and 20 percent of the students come from the surrounding neighborhood. Hillside Academy is a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School.

Information and photos submitted by Kim Bonar.