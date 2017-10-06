Great time, great food at Taste of Firewheel

Firewheel Town Center hosted the third Taste of Firewheel Saturday, Sept. 30. The all-day food festival featured delicious light bites, refreshing beverages and free live music by High Definition Band, in addition to prize giveaways, children’s entertainment and of course, fabulous shopping.

The aromas of the various cuisines filled the streets and enticed guests to sample fares from more than 15 restaurants from Firewheel Town Center and the surrounding community. The winner of the taste competition was Bar Louie with their tasty Tuscan Chicken Pasta and Amazeballz Cake Balls had the most taste tabs and won a $500 Simon Giftcard for their chosen charity, The American Cancer Society.

The event, which took place in the park at Firewheel Town Center, 245 Cedar Sage Drive in Garland, lasted from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information, please call 972-675-1041 or visit www.simon.com.

Area shoppers looking for the latest deals, contests and event information can also visit www.facebook.com/FirewheelTownCenter , www.twitter.com/ShopFirewheel , www.instagram.com/ShopFirewheel .

Photos by Haley Plotkin.