GSM schedules auditions for 2017 season

Garland Summer Musicals is scheduling auditions for the 2017 season featuring the Mel Brooks musical The Producers (June 16-25) and the Broadway and film classic Hello, Dolly! (July 21-30).

Principle auditions for The Producers and Hello, Dolly! are Saturday, March 25, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Dance call (ages 15 and up) will be held on Sunday, March 26, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with sign-in and warm-up at 12:30 p.m.

If you’re interested in auditioning for Ensemble, attend only the Dance Call on Sunday, March 26, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bring sheet music for two songs, tap and jazz shoes as well as a headshot and resume.

Auditions are by appointment only. A headshot and resume are required for each production. To schedule your audition and/or dance call appointment, call the Granville Arts Center Box Office at 972-205-2790, open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Auditions will be held at the Granville Arts Center – Brownlee Auditorium located at 300 N. Fifth Street in downtown Garland.

The Producers

June 16, 17 and 23, 24- 8 p.m. June 18 and 25 – 2:30 p.m. – The Producers sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor. It is a truly “boffo” hit, winning a record twelve Tony Awards and wowing capacity crowds night after night. The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! “The Producers” may contain material not suitable for young audiences.



Hello, Dolly!