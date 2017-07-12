GSM’s Hello, Dolly! opens July 21

Garland Summer Musicals presents the final production of their 2017 season, the Tony Award-Winning, Broadway and film classic Hello, Dolly! starring Patty Granville as Dolly Levi and James Williams as Horace Vendergelder.

Hello, Dolly!, the blockbuster Broadway hit, bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things,” are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again. The show’s memorable songs include: Put On Your Sunday Clothes, Ribbons Down My Back, Before the Parade Passes By, Hello, Dolly!, Elegance and It Only Takes a Moment.

Garland Summer Musicals’ production is directed by Buff Shurr and features a full orchestra.

Hello, Dolly! features Patty Granville as Dolly Levi; James Williams as Horace Vendergelder; Preston Page as Cornelius Hackl; and Lucy Shea as Mrs. Molloy. Others featured in the cast include: Ethan Mullins as Barnaby; Caitlin Jones as Minnie; Christopher Dorf as Ambrose; Whitney Bomkamp as Ermengarde; Steve Beene as Rudolph; Linda Frank as Ernestina; and Hamp Holcomb as the Judge. Ensemble includes: Alexis Miles, Becca Mighell, Brooklyn McDaris, Elizabeth Drake, Gena Loe, Landry McRee, Kally Duncan, Jill Lightfoot, Caren Sharpe-Herbst, Rebecca Luby, Morgan Maxey, Meredith McAlister, Corbin Born, Liam Taylor, Nick Chabot, Ryan Anthony, Cody Dry, Adam Henley, Robert Twaddell, Gabriel Ethridge, Steven Miller, David Estrada, David Tinney and Juan Perez.

Hello Dolly! is directed by Buff Shurr. Set design is by Kelly Cox; Mark Mullino is the music director/conductor; choreography is by Kelly McCain; lighting design by Susan A. White; props by Lynn Mauldin and Rebekka Koepke; costumes by Michael Robinson and Susie Cranford with the Dallas Costume Shoppe; master carpenter is Josh Hensley; sound design by Tyler Payne; technical director is Tim Doyle; stage manager is Alan Hanna; assistant stage manager is Katie Ussery; and assistant to the producer is Brenda Rozinsky.

All performances are held in the Brownlee Auditorium of the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Tickets are available at the Granville Arts Center Box Office or by calling 972-205-2790. Online ticketing is available at GarlandArtsBoxOffice.com. MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express are accepted.

The Garland Summer Musicals are funded in part through special grants from the Garland Cultural Arts Commission, Inc., GSM Guild, Garland Power & Light, Garland Water Utilities, Micropac Industries, Ecolab, and Gordon and Alice Stone.

Shows are held in the Granville Arts Center – Brownlee Auditorium, 300 North Fifth Street in Garland.

Tickets, $27-$33, are available at GarlandArtsBoxOffice.com, 972-205-2790 or in person at the Granville Arts Center Box Office, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and two hours before each performance.

Show dates/times:

July 21 at 8 p.m.

July 22 at 8 p.m.

July 23 at 2:30 p.m.

July 28 at 8 p.m.

July 29 at 8 p.m.

July 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Photos by Hamp Holcomb.