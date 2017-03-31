GSO continues 2016-17 season

Garland Symphony Orchestra continues its season, “Symphony Goes Wild!” April 14 at 8 p.m. at the Granville Arts Center.

Composers have always taken inspiration from nature, so it is no surprise that many have picked up their pens to give us musical depictions of the fascinating creatures with whom we share the planet. Throughout this season, the musicians of the GSO will offer the most delightful and entertaining of these philharmonic fauna, from the smallest (Shostakovich’s gadfly) to the largest (Saint-Saëns’ elephants).

This concert will feature Laura Ospina, principal cellist of the GSO.

Ospina completed her Master’s Degree at TCU with Dr. Jesus Castro Balbi. In 1999, she won the Ministry of Culture’s “Roberto Mantilla” national competition and had the opportunity to perform as a soloist with the Symphony Orchestra of Colombia. She has played as soloist with the foremost orchestras in Colombia and presented recitals in prestigious concert halls across Colombia.

Ospina has been a part of international festivals such as: FOSJA (Puerto Rico), International Piano Festival (Colombia), Carlos Prieto Cello Competition (Mexico), Chamber Music Festival (Cuba), Sabaudia Music Festival (Italy), Carpineto Romano (Italy), and National University Cello Festival (Colombia).

In 2009 she was invited to perform as a soloist with the Holguin Symphony in Cuba and during 2010 and 2011 she was a part of the International Chamber Orchestra in Rome. In 2013 Ospina performed as a soloist with the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra and Latina Philharmonia in Italy. In 2016 she performed as a soloist with Fondi Chamber Orchestra in Italy.

In recent years Ospina has been active teaching. She is currently the Cello Professor at Mountain View College in Dallas, and Fort Worth Country Day. Previously, she has served as a cello professor at the Central University of Bogota and the University of Los Andes. Currently, she plays as the principal cello with the Garland Symphony, Odysseus Chamber Orchestra, and San Angelo Symphony. She also substitutes for Plano, Irving and Waco symphonies and Abilene Philharmonic.

This concert will also feature guest conductor Bartosz Żurakowski, of Poland. Żurakowski’s interest in the art of conducting began in high school and soon became his passion. He went on to earn degrees at Frederic Chopin National School of Music and studied with many of the most outstanding Polish conductors.

He has participated in master classes across the world and worked with symphony orchestras abroad – including a tour of Europe and China with the musicians of the Opole Philharmonic. Żurakowski is also a laureate of the Witold Lutoslawski International Conducting Competition. He is the conductor of the Opole Philharmonic and the Opole Philharmonic Choir, which he re-established in 2007.

Garland Symphony credits its Music Director, Robert Carter Austin, for its continued outstanding and diverse orchestral programming. Austin’s background encompasses over 30 years of professional music experience.

Season tickets as low as $61! Single tickets are $17.50, $27.50 and $37.50. All are available by telephone 972-926-0611) fax 972-926.-0811), or email (info@garlandsymphony.org). Group discounts are available. The Granville Arts Center is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in downtown Garland. Visit www.garlandsymphony.org for more information.