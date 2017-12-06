GSO continues season Dec. 15

Garland Symphony Orchestra continues its 2017-2018 season “Vienna, City of Music!” Dec. 15, 8 p.m. at the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland.

No other city in the world can boast a musical history as illustrious as Vienna’s. In a single afternoon, you can visit Haydn’s house, Beethoven’s apartment, and the Cathedral where Schubert sang as a boy. Or, for less than the price of a good bottle of Gruner Veltliner, you can immerse yourself in great Viennese music with a subscription to the Garland Symphony Orchestra’s 2017-18 season.

The Holiday in Vienna concert will feature Richard Trey Smagur, tenor, performing Vaughan Williams’ “Hymn” from Hodie, Finzi’s “The Rapture” from Dies natalis, and Tyzik’s Twelve Days of Christmas.

Richard Trey Smagur of Clarkesville, Georgia, was named a winner in the Metropolitan Opera National Council of Auditions earlier this year, and was seen this summer as Tsarevitch Gvidon in The Golden Cockerel at Santa Fe Opera. He has appeared professionally as Tamino in The Magic Flute with Oklahoma Mozart and covered Des Grieux in Manon at Des Moines Metro Opera. In concert, he has performed Elijah with the Tucson Desert Song Festival and as a tenor soloist with the Cincinnati boy choir. During the summer of 2016, he was a fellow at the Steans Music Institute at Ravinia Music Festival.

Mr. Smagur, will sing Gastone de Letorieres in La traviata and young Servant in Elektra during the 2017-18 Season at Houston Grand Opera, where he will be a member of the studio.

In addition, the GSO will be performing selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Nicolai’s Weihnachts-Ouverture and Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, plus the GSO annual sing-along! The evening will also feature a holiday performance by the Garland Youth Community Choir in the lobby before the concert.

Garland Symphony Orchestra credits its music director Robert Carter Austin, for its continued outstanding and diverse orchestral programming. Maestro Austin’s background encompasses more than 30 years of professional music experience and includes degrees from MIT, Cambridge University and Stanford University. Maestro Austin’s musical experience includes conducting performances in many countries including: Korea, Ukraine, Canada, Italy, Spain, China, France, Germany, Mexico, Bulgaria, Ecuador, Colombia, Philippines, Guatemala, Dominican Republic and the United States.

Season tickets are as low as $61! Single tickets are priced at $17.50, $27.50 and $37.50. All are available by telephone – 972-926-0611, fax – 972-926-0811 or email – info@garlandsymphony.org ).

Call for information about group discounts. For information, visit www.GarlandSymphony.org