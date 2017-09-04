Your first source for news!|Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Harmony Schools assisting flood victims 

Posted: 9:45 pm, September 4, 2017 by Kim Everett
Harmony​ ​Public​ ​Schools​ ​throughout ​Texas​ ​are​ ​now​ ​accepting​ ​donations​ ​to​ ​help​ ​with Houston-area​ ​flood​ ​relief​ ​effort.​ ​More​ ​than​ ​13,000​ ​Harmony School​ ​families,​ ​teachers​ ​and​ ​staff​ ​in​ ​Houston​ ​have been​ ​directly​ ​affected​ ​by​ ​the​ ​unprecedented​ ​amount​ ​of​ ​rain​ ​the​ ​area has​ ​received​ ​since​ ​Saturday.

 

Donations​ ​of​ ​school​ ​supplies,​ ​clothing​ ​and​ ​shoes,​ ​personal​ ​hygiene​ ​products,​ ​towels​ ​and​ ​blankets​ ​can​ ​be dropped​ ​off​ ​at​ ​any​ ​Harmony​ ​Public​ ​Schools​ ​campus​ ​in​ ​Dallas-Fort​ ​Worth,​ ​Austin,​ ​San​ ​Antonio,​ ​El​ ​Paso, Brownsville,​ ​Bryan,​ ​Beaumont,​ ​Odessa,​ ​Laredo​ ​and​ ​Lubbock.

 

All​ ​items​ ​donated​ ​will​ ​be​ ​distributed​ ​to​ ​Houston-area​ ​Harmony​ ​families,​ ​teachers​ ​and​ ​staff​ ​affected​ ​by​ ​the Hurricane​ ​Harvey.

 

About​ ​Harmony​​ ​​Public​ ​Schools: Harmony​ ​Public​ ​Schools​ ​are​ ​54​ ​high​ ​performing​ ​K-12​ ​college​ ​preparatory​ ​charter​ ​schools​ ​throughout​ ​Texas.​ ​Harmony blends​ ​the​ ​highest​ ​standards​ ​and​ ​expectations,​ ​with​ ​a​ ​rigorous​ ​math-​ ​and​ ​science-centered​ ​curriculum​ ​and​ ​dedicated​ ​and engaged​ ​teachers​ ​and​ ​families​ ​to​ ​cultivate​ ​excellence​ ​and​ ​prepare​ ​students​ ​to​ ​succeed​ ​in​ ​college,​ ​careers​ ​and​ ​life.​ ​At Harmony​ ​Public​ ​Schools,​ ​we​ ​believe​ ​every​ ​child​ ​can​ ​succeed,​ ​and​ ​we​ ​are​ ​committed​ ​to​ ​helping​ ​them​ ​realize​ ​their​ ​full potential.​ ​To​ ​learn​ ​more​ ​about​ ​Harmony​ ​Public​ ​Schools​ ​and​ ​our​ ​46​ ​campuses​ ​across​ ​Texas,​ ​please​ ​visit: www.harmonytx.org,​ ​and​ ​follow​ ​us​ ​on​ ​Twitter​ ​at​ ​@HarmonyEdu​ ​and​ ​‘Like’​ ​us​ ​on​ ​Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

