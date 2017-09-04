Harmony Schools assisting flood victims
Harmony Public Schools throughout Texas are now accepting donations to help with Houston-area flood relief effort. More than 13,000 Harmony School families, teachers and staff in Houston have been directly affected by the unprecedented amount of rain the area has received since Saturday.
Donations of school supplies, clothing and shoes, personal hygiene products, towels and blankets can be dropped off at any Harmony Public Schools campus in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso, Brownsville, Bryan, Beaumont, Odessa, Laredo and Lubbock.
All items donated will be distributed to Houston-area Harmony families, teachers and staff affected by the Hurricane Harvey.
