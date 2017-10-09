Harmony Science hosts girl-powered STEM event
One hundred Girl Powered Workshops to take place around the world in a global initiative focused on making robotics reflective of the diverse society we live in and redefine the face of STEM. Event is sponsored by VEX Robotics, the REC foundation, and Harmony Science Academy Garland.
Harmony Science Academy is proud to be one of the hundred Girl Powered workshops that will take place around the world Oct. 6-15 coinciding with the United Nation’s International Day of the Girl. This global initiative was created through a partnership between the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation and VEX Robotics, who are working to redefine the face of STEM and make robotics reflective of the world we live in, and the one we want to leave behind.
The Girl Powered workshops were created to show girls how exciting it is to be involved with STEM, showcasing examples of how women are changing the world, providing tools for success, and creating a comfortable environment where all students confidence and abilities can flourish. The Girl Powered workshop will feature guest speakers, hands-on STEM activities and an opportunity to apply for a grant to start a new VEX IQ Challenge or VEX Robotics Competition team.
“We’re excited to support the REC Foundation and VEX Robotics by hosting a Girl Powered workshop. We fully back the intent of this initiative, which is designed to engage more young women in STEM at an early age to ensure that our robotics programs attract as many students interested in STEM as possible,” said Janet Nimer, engineering teacher and VEX Robotics Team Coach. “As a robotics coach and mentor, I see firsthand the knowledge and confidence students gain by participating in competitive robotics programs like VEX Competitions, even over the course of just one season. The Girl Powered initiative will help reach many more young women who might not have thought they would be accepted in robotics.”
For more information visit GirlPowered.com. About the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation.
The REC Foundation seeks to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on, sustainable and affordable curriculum-based robotics engineering programs across the U.S. and internationally. The REC Foundation develops partnerships with K-12 education, higher education, government, industry, and the nonprofit community to achieve this work. For more information, please visit RoboticsEducation.org or for details on upcoming events, visit RobotEvents.com.
About VEX Robotics: VEX Robotics is a leading global provider of educational robotics products to schools, universities and competition teams. Their scalable and affordable solutions span primary and secondary schools while encouraging teamwork, leadership and problem solving. With easily customizable projects, educators can match their students’ abilities and prepare STEM problem-solvers of tomorrow.
About Harmony Public Schools: Harmony Public Schools are 55 high performing K-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life.
At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 48 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.